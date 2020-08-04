Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) Short Interest Update

Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,360,000 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the June 30th total of 8,020,000 shares. Approximately 25.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 370,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.8 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Trupanion from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trupanion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total value of $203,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 7,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $218,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,568. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRUP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Trupanion during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Trupanion during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trupanion by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Trupanion by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Trupanion during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRUP opened at $50.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,010.20 and a beta of 1.60. Trupanion has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $53.57.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

