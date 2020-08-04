Truist Securiti Weighs in on Novocure Ltd’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Novocure in a research note issued on Thursday, July 30th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.16 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Novocure’s FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.96 million. Novocure had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Novocure from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novocure in a research note on Monday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Novocure from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Novocure from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Novocure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $77.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Novocure has a fifty-two week low of $53.40 and a fifty-two week high of $98.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 644.30 and a beta of 1.62.

In related news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 29,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $1,920,451.87. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 628,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,364,580.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Ambrogi sold 42,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $2,879,983.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 221,167 shares in the company, valued at $14,822,612.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,645 shares of company stock valued at $8,164,572 in the last ninety days. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Novocure by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,555,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $172,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,050 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Novocure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,536,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Novocure during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,448,000. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Novocure in the first quarter worth $12,808,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Novocure in the first quarter worth $12,054,000. 69.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novocure Company Profile

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

