Truist Securiti Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 29th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $4.51 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.35.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 8.71%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SMG. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $158.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.54. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 0.98. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12-month low of $76.50 and a 12-month high of $167.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 51.90%.

In other news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 101,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total value of $13,261,494.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,020,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,863,021.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine Littlefield Hagedorn sold 3,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total transaction of $403,333.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,980 shares in the company, valued at $783,858.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 250,442 shares of company stock worth $33,190,830. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 65,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,000,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 425,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,158,000 after purchasing an additional 19,329 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth $2,654,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth $41,043,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 557,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,213,000 after purchasing an additional 51,300 shares in the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

