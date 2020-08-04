Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BB&T is one of the largest financial services holding companies in the U.S. with $220.3 billion in assets and market capitalization of $37.0 billion as of September 30, 2017. Building on a long tradition of excellence in community banking, BB&T offers a wide range of financial services including retail and commercial banking, investments, insurance, wealth management, asset management, mortgage, corporate banking, capital markets and specialized lending. Based in Winston-Salem, N.C., BB&T operates over 2,100 financial centers in 15 states and Washington, D.C. A Fortune 500 company, BB&T is consistently recognized for outstanding client service by Greenwich Associates for small business and middle market banking. “

TFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.55.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $37.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.43. Truist Financial has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $56.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 8.07%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

In related news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 86,287 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $3,166,732.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 782,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,713,566.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nido R. Qubein purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.98 per share, with a total value of $379,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 65,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,481,043.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,639,169. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,922,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,220,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,636,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,254,000. 72.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

