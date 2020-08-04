TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,780,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the June 30th total of 10,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.7 days. Currently, 11.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on TrueCar from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Friday, May 8th. B. Riley assumed coverage on TrueCar in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TrueCar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.96.

Get TrueCar alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,254,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 344,716 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 415,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 25,438 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 15,538 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in TrueCar by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 217,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 22,555 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in TrueCar by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 24,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 7,110 shares during the period. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRUE stock opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $403.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.48. TrueCar has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $5.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 5.88.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $83.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.00 million. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 14.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TrueCar will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.