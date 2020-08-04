Trivago NV – Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (NASDAQ:TRVG)

Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Trivago in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.04.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Trivago from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Trivago from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Trivago from $2.50 to $2.30 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.05 price target on shares of Trivago in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Trivago has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.01.

TRVG stock opened at $1.77 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.99. The firm has a market cap of $622.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Trivago has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $5.38.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Trivago had a negative net margin of 40.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $17.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.74 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRVG. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trivago in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trivago by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 92,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 36,057 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trivago in the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trivago by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 18,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Trivago during the fourth quarter worth about $1,679,000. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

