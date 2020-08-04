Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from $59.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TRRSF. National Bank Financial started coverage on Trisura Group in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Trisura Group from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

Shares of Trisura Group stock opened at $58.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.87. Trisura Group has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $62.08.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.