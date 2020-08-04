TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $78.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TriNet Group, Inc. is a provider of a comprehensive human resources solution for small to medium-sized businesses. It offers payroll, tax administration, risk protection, performance management, compensation consulting, and employee benefit plans. The Company serves banking and financial services, biotech and life sciences, technology, non-profits, professional services, venture capital, and advertising and marketing industries. TriNet Group, Inc. is headquartered in San Leandro, California. “

TNET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TriNet Group from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.75.

Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $65.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.90. TriNet Group has a 12 month low of $27.79 and a 12 month high of $74.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.46 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 60.66%. The business’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TriNet Group will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Edward Griese sold 646 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $30,458.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,601.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 1,500 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $70,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,529,912.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,675 shares of company stock worth $14,322,213 in the last 90 days. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNET. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TriNet Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 38.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,064,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,664,000 after purchasing an additional 35,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the second quarter worth approximately $2,072,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

