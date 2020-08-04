Trex (NYSE:TREX) PT Raised to $140.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $126.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.11% from the stock’s previous close.

TREX has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Trex from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Trex from $88.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Trex from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Trex from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.23.

Get Trex alerts:

TREX stock opened at $144.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.82. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $56.22 and a fifty-two week high of $144.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 54.12 and a beta of 1.70.

Trex’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, September 14th. The 2-1 split was announced on Monday, August 3rd. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, September 11th.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $220.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.21 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 36.67%. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Trex will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trex by 24.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Trex by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 21,640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Trex by 14.4% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Trex by 36.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Trex by 1.8% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.