Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target Raised to $143.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Trex from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Trex from $99.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Benchmark lowered Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.23.

NYSE:TREX opened at $144.50 on Tuesday. Trex has a twelve month low of $56.22 and a twelve month high of $144.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.10 and a 200-day moving average of $105.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.12 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Trex’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Monday, September 14th. The 2-1 split was announced on Monday, August 3rd. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, September 11th.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $220.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.21 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 36.67%. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Trex will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Trex by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Trex during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Trex during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter worth $40,000.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

