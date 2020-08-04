Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,300 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the June 30th total of 69,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Transcat news, Director Gary J. Haseley bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.20 per share, with a total value of $75,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,826. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 157.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Transcat by 293.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,792 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Transcat by 35.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Transcat by 123.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transcat in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRNS opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. Transcat has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $34.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.81 million, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.69.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.14. Transcat had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $38.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.72 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Transcat will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Transcat in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transcat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Transcat in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

