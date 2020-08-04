Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Short Interest Update

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the June 30th total of 3,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of TSCO opened at $147.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.72. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $63.89 and a 1 year high of $154.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.28. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 56,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,249,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 702,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,678,000 after acquiring an additional 148,387 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.4% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 48,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 7.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $138.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.31.
About Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.