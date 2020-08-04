Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Short Interest Update

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the June 30th total of 3,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of TSCO opened at $147.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.72. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $63.89 and a 1 year high of $154.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.28. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 17,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,220.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,889 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,790. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total transaction of $1,350,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,987,102.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,308 shares of company stock worth $5,722,630 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 56,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,249,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 702,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,678,000 after acquiring an additional 148,387 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.4% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 48,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 7.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $138.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.31.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

