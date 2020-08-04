Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSCO. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,405,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $457,055,000 after purchasing an additional 157,206 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 100.4% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,493,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $295,344,000 after buying an additional 1,750,004 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 25,080.8% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,475,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $293,828,000 after buying an additional 3,461,400 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.7% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,100,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $177,599,000 after acquiring an additional 269,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,906,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,890,000 after purchasing an additional 16,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $147.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.72. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $63.89 and a 12-month high of $154.48.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edna Morris sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.46, for a total value of $722,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,676 shares in the company, valued at $675,494.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 12,500 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total transaction of $1,350,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,987,102.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,308 shares of company stock worth $5,722,630 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.31.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.