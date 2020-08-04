TPI Composites (TPIC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect TPI Composites to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.27. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $356.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect TPI Composites to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TPI Composites stock opened at $26.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28. TPI Composites has a 1-year low of $9.19 and a 1-year high of $29.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.00 million, a P/E ratio of -240.36 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.65 and its 200 day moving average is $20.38.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.91.

In other TPI Composites news, President William E. Siwek acquired 2,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $46,607.50. Also, CEO Steven C. Lockard acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.23 per share, for a total transaction of $91,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 345,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,297,298.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 10,241 shares of company stock worth $187,751 and have sold 125,000 shares worth $2,680,500. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

