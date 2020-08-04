Timken (NYSE:TKR) Given New $60.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Timken (NYSE:TKR) had its price target upped by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TKR. TheStreet upgraded Timken from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Timken from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Timken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Timken presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.40.

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $49.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Timken has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $58.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.78.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.69. Timken had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $803.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Timken’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Timken will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Timken during the fourth quarter worth about $49,940,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Timken by 2.4% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Timken by 107.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in Timken by 5.9% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 410,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,271,000 after purchasing an additional 22,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Timken by 70.7% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

