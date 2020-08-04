TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

TSU has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on TIM Participacoes from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. HSBC upgraded TIM Participacoes from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TIM Participacoes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on TIM Participacoes from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.10.

TSU opened at $14.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.15. TIM Participacoes has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $20.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.73.

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $951.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. TIM Participacoes had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TIM Participacoes will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSU. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TIM Participacoes in the second quarter worth about $135,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in TIM Participacoes by 5.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of TIM Participacoes by 742.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,652 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 21,726 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in TIM Participacoes by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 345,971 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after acquiring an additional 95,500 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in TIM Participacoes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

About TIM Participacoes

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. It offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. The company offers prepaid and postpaid services; corporate solutions for mobile or fixed services, as well as mobile-to-mobile services; value-added services; financial and other services; digital channels; and customer services.

