Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $8.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tilray, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It develops cannabis based medicines, drugs, drops and oil products. Tilray, Inc. is based in NANAIMO, Canada. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tilray from a hold rating to an underperform rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Tilray from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Tilray from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Tilray from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tilray presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.42.

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY opened at $7.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.22. Tilray has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $46.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($1.29). Tilray had a negative net margin of 241.79% and a negative return on equity of 62.82%. The company had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Tilray’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tilray will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Tilray news, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 116,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $972,994.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,515,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,656,159.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 700,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,605,833 over the last ninety days. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,447,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tilray in the first quarter valued at about $81,696,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Tilray by 69.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Tilray by 77.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

