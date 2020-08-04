Tidewater (NYSE:SII) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tidewater (NYSE:SII) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $43.00 target price on the stock.

SII stock opened at $40.25 on Friday. Tidewater has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $973.72 million and a PE ratio of 1,006.50.

Tidewater (NYSE:SII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Tidewater had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $16.98 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Tidewater will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tidewater

