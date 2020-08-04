TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TG Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer and other underserved therapeutic needs. The Company is focused on the development of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various B-cell proliferative disorders including lymphoma, leukemia, and auto-immune diseases. TG Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Manhattan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in New York. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TGTX. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of TG Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of TG Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $20.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. TG Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $24.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 2.41.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.12). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 124,230.27% and a negative return on equity of 2,937.74%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William James Kennedy sold 7,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $141,501.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 37.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 9.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 58.82% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

