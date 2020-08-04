Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Increased to $67.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $59.00 to $67.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.72% from the stock’s current price.

TXRH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Gordon Haskett cut Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Shares of TXRH opened at $57.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.90 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.89 and its 200 day moving average is $51.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $25.15 and a 12-month high of $72.49.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $476.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.75 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 3,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $169,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter worth approximately $39,224,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at $43,162,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at $24,644,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 253.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 762,105 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,475,000 after buying an additional 546,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 77.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,085,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,826,000 after buying an additional 472,775 shares in the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

