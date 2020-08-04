Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) Short Interest Up 7.5% in July

Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,590,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the June 30th total of 6,130,000 shares. Approximately 10.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

In other news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 3,084 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $169,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TXRH. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

TXRH opened at $57.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 39.90 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $25.15 and a 52 week high of $72.49.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $476.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.75 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

