Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

TCBI has been the topic of several other reports. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wedbush reduced their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.54.

TCBI opened at $32.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $64.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.07.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $280.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.15 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 8.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 134.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,861,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,440 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $18,221,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 62.7% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,819,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,334,000 after buying an additional 701,356 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 812.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 635,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,620,000 after buying an additional 565,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $7,223,000. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

