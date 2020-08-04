Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,710,000 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the June 30th total of 13,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 8.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Argus raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cfra downgraded shares of Tesla to a “sell” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Roth Capital raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $984.00 to $1,658.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $846.94.

Shares of TSLA opened at $1,485.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,287.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $847.67. The company has a market capitalization of $276.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 773.44, a P/E/G ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Tesla has a 1-year low of $211.00 and a 1-year high of $1,794.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $4.53. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $790.51, for a total value of $158,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,765.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total transaction of $124,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,206,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,077 shares of company stock valued at $63,645,246 in the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 30 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 50.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

