Tervita (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) PT Raised to $5.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Tervita (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Tervita from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

Get Tervita alerts:

OTCMKTS:TRVCF opened at $2.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.49. Tervita has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $5.88.

Tervita Corporation operates as a waste and environmentally focused energy service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and supplies and operates drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Tervita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tervita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.