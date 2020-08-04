TD Securities Raises ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Price Target to $53.00

ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ACLLF. CIBC reduced their price objective on ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from $44.00 to $45.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd.

ACLLF opened at $32.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.08. ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $41.49.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, pipeline and liquid, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Utilities Limited, Structures & Logistics, Neltume Ports, and Corporate & Other segments. The Canadian Utilities Limited segment provides electricity services, such as electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and other related infrastructure solutions; and pipelines and liquid services that include integrated natural gas transmission, distribution and storage, industrial water solutions, and related infrastructure development, as well as retails natural gas and electricity.

