TD Securities Boosts ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Price Target to $7.00

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $6.50 to $7.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

AETUF has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank lowered ARC Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. CIBC lifted their price objective on ARC Resources from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.07.

AETUF opened at $4.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.80. ARC Resources has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $6.42.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $157.20 million during the quarter. ARC Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 65.05%.

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

