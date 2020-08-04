Taylor Wimpey (TW) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Taylor Wimpey (LON: TW):

7/30/2020 – Taylor Wimpey had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 163 ($2.01) to GBX 154 ($1.90). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – Taylor Wimpey had its price target lowered by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 135 ($1.66) to GBX 130 ($1.60). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – Taylor Wimpey was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 160 ($1.97) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 165 ($2.03).

7/29/2020 – Taylor Wimpey had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a GBX 165 ($2.03) price target on the stock.

7/29/2020 – Taylor Wimpey had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 140 ($1.72) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 150 ($1.85).

7/27/2020 – Taylor Wimpey had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 175 ($2.15) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 170 ($2.09).

7/8/2020 – Taylor Wimpey had its price target lowered by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 230 ($2.83) to GBX 150 ($1.85). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/6/2020 – Taylor Wimpey had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 157 ($1.93) to GBX 159 ($1.96). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/3/2020 – Taylor Wimpey had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 140 ($1.72) to GBX 150 ($1.85). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/26/2020 – Taylor Wimpey had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 146 ($1.80) to GBX 154 ($1.90). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/23/2020 – Taylor Wimpey had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 190 ($2.34) to GBX 250 ($3.08). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/19/2020 – Taylor Wimpey had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 170 ($2.09) to GBX 165 ($2.03). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/19/2020 – Taylor Wimpey had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 183 ($2.25) to GBX 163 ($2.01). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/19/2020 – Taylor Wimpey had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 163 ($2.01) to GBX 165 ($2.03). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/19/2020 – Taylor Wimpey had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a GBX 186 ($2.29) price target on the stock.

6/18/2020 – Taylor Wimpey was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 146 ($1.80) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 186 ($2.29).

6/18/2020 – Taylor Wimpey had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 170 ($2.09) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 165 ($2.03).

6/18/2020 – Taylor Wimpey had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

6/8/2020 – Taylor Wimpey had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/5/2020 – Taylor Wimpey had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

6/5/2020 – Taylor Wimpey had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Taylor Wimpey plc has a 12-month low of GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 170.39 ($2.10). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 139.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 144.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion and a PE ratio of 9.81.

In other news, insider Jennie Daly purchased 98 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of £151.90 ($186.93) per share, for a total transaction of £14,886.20 ($18,319.22). Also, insider Chris Carney purchased 93 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of £161.40 ($198.62) per share, with a total value of £15,010.20 ($18,471.82). In the last three months, insiders acquired 295 shares of company stock worth $3,004,616.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

