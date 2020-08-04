Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taro Pharmaceutical Industries is engaged in the production, research and development, and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products, with a focus on generic products. In addition to the production of finished dosage form drugs, they also synthesize the pharmaceutical chemicals used in their production. Products are sold through wholesalers, generic drug distributors, drug store chains, mass merchandisers, HMOs, food stores, pharmacies and hospitals. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TARO. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th.

NYSE:TARO opened at $65.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 0.77. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $99.69.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($11.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($12.53). The business had revenue of $117.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.35 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a positive return on equity of 10.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krensavage Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 43.4% during the first quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 487,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,821,000 after purchasing an additional 147,456 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 353,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,606,000 after purchasing an additional 25,547 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 218,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,063,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,749,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. It offers prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products focusing on primary areas, including topical creams and ointments, liquids, capsules, and tablets in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric, and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

