Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 21.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 421,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,782,000 after purchasing an additional 25,765 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,051,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,611,000 after purchasing an additional 161,409 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% during the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 33,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 578,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,061,000 after purchasing an additional 28,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.1% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 124,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,165,000 after purchasing an additional 18,067 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $96.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $294.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.89.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.