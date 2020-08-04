TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) PT Raised to $171.00

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $167.00 to $171.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Nomura increased their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $120.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Benchmark increased their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $131.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.27.

Get TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE alerts:

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $167.68 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.70. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 1 year low of $100.00 and a 1 year high of $169.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.37, a PEG ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.61.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $996.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.44 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $5,843,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 23,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $3,114,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,903 shares of company stock worth $20,599,397. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the second quarter worth $133,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 357.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 99,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,925,000 after buying an additional 77,982 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,553,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,757,000 after buying an additional 294,310 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

Recommended Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.