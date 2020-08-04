TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target Increased to $190.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $155.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TTWO. BofA Securities lowered shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $178.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $167.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 47.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.25 and its 200-day moving average is $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.71. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 52 week low of $100.00 and a 52 week high of $169.19.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $996.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.44 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 18.22%. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s quarterly revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 5,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $748,022.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 144,903 shares of company stock worth $20,599,397. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4,506.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 10,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 9,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

