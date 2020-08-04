TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.05-4.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.8-2.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.75 billion.TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.04-3.30 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $154.27.

Get TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE alerts:

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $167.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.37, a PEG ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.61. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 12 month low of $100.00 and a 12 month high of $169.19.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $996.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.44 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 13.09%. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s quarterly revenue was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 4,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total transaction of $575,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,395,253.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,903 shares of company stock valued at $20,599,397 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.