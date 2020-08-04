TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) Given New $193.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $172.00 to $193.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.10% from the company’s current price.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $131.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.10.

Get TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE alerts:

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $167.68 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.04. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 52 week low of $100.00 and a 52 week high of $169.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 47.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.61.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.36). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $996.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $5,843,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 23,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $3,114,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 144,903 shares of company stock valued at $20,599,397. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the second quarter worth $133,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 357.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 99,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,925,000 after buying an additional 77,982 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 16.2% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,553,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,757,000 after purchasing an additional 294,310 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the first quarter worth $30,000. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.