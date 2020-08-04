TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) Downgraded by Bank of America

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TTWO. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $120.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.10.

TTWO opened at $167.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 47.37, a PEG ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.61. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a twelve month low of $100.00 and a twelve month high of $169.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $996.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.44 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business’s revenue was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 4,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total value of $575,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,395,253.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 23,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $3,114,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,903 shares of company stock valued at $20,599,397. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 207.5% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 3,382,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282,830 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 297.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,454,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,478,000 after buying an additional 1,088,556 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 468.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,010,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,095,000 after buying an additional 832,998 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 1st quarter worth $55,415,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 1st quarter worth $53,214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

