Synaptics (SYNA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Synaptics has set its Q4 2020
After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $328.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Synaptics to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of SYNA opened at $82.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -161.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15. Synaptics has a 52-week low of $28.80 and a 52-week high of $84.75.
In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total value of $281,442.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,384.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,130 shares of company stock worth $2,904,367. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Synaptics
Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.
