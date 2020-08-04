Synaptics (SYNA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Synaptics has set its Q4 2020

Investors that wish to register for the company's conference call can do so using this link.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $328.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Synaptics to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SYNA opened at $82.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -161.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15. Synaptics has a 52-week low of $28.80 and a 52-week high of $84.75.

SYNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Synaptics from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Synaptics in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.70.

In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total value of $281,442.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,384.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,130 shares of company stock worth $2,904,367. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

