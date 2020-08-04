Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $26.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It is developing several product candidates in neurology and psychiatry to address opportunities in epilepsy and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rockville, Maryland. “

SUPN has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Supernus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN opened at $23.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.81. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.55.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 28.90%. The firm had revenue of $94.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $347,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,858.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,920 shares of company stock worth $745,035. 7.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,142,109 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,546,000 after purchasing an additional 67,945 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,570,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 149.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 206,962 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 123,876 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 32,142 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,969 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

