Summit Hotel Properties (INN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.34). Summit Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $108.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.52 million. On average, analysts expect Summit Hotel Properties to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

INN stock opened at $5.06 on Tuesday. Summit Hotel Properties has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $12.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $532.16 million, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 2.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INN. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Summit Hotel Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

