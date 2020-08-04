Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC., is a financial holding company established through a share transfer from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation. As a holding company, SMFG has functions such as strategic planning, management, resource allocation, strategic planning of information systems, financial management, investor relations, risk management, human resource management for group executives, and business auditing of the group as a whole. Sumitomo Mitsui Card Company, Limited, SMBC Leasing Company, Limited, SMBC Friend Securities and The Japan Research Institute are wholly-owned subsidiaries of SMFG. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.50.

Shares of NYSE SMFG opened at $5.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $7.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.69 and its 200-day moving average is $5.80.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 11.61%. Analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 4.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,887,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,573,000 after buying an additional 417,388 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,402,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,246,000 after purchasing an additional 570,200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,282,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,931,000 after purchasing an additional 24,930 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 1,381.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,282,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 906,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 74,547 shares in the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

