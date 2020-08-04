Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,489,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,534,000 after purchasing an additional 142,220 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,155,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,282 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,096,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,118,000 after buying an additional 606,886 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,507,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,124,000 after buying an additional 1,131,212 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $90,915,000. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld acquired 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.50 per share, with a total value of $499,675.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,433. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $94,521.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,907.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on DFS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.93.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $49.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.84. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $87.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.25). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 7.65%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.