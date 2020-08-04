Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 84.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 595 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 120.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 599 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 7,142.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $79.72 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.77. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $99.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 2.23.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.33. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APTV shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.23.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

