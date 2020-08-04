Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stake in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,527,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $332,000. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 60.1% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 33.5% during the first quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 2,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $815,000. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Shares of ORLY opened at $473.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $432.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $393.57. The company has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.95. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $487.95.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $3.00. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 490.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.74, for a total transaction of $4,257,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,600,972.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 3,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.30, for a total transaction of $1,350,612.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,734 shares in the company, valued at $3,095,920.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,213 shares of company stock worth $15,672,152 over the last ninety days. 2.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. BidaskClub raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 price target (up from $350.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $470.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Nomura Securities reduced their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $380.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $441.42.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.