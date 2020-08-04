Stratasys (SSYS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Stratasys to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $132.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.38 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.51%. On average, analysts expect Stratasys to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SSYS stock opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $830.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.25 and a beta of 1.52. Stratasys has a 12 month low of $12.18 and a 12 month high of $25.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.06.

A number of research firms have commented on SSYS. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stratasys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stratasys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

