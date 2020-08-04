Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Price Target to $3.25

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $3.00 to $3.25 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SPGYF. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. CIBC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Monday, July 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Whitecap Resources from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Whitecap Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.15.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPGYF opened at $1.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.95. Whitecap Resources has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $4.37.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

