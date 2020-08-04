Steris (NYSE:STE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Steris (NYSE:STE) in a research note published on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on STE. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Steris from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steris from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Steris presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Shares of STE opened at $161.07 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.99. Steris has a fifty-two week low of $105.69 and a fifty-two week high of $168.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.33. Steris had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $668.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Steris’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Steris will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.12, for a total value of $528,138.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,198,025.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in Steris in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Steris by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,671,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $513,916,000 after buying an additional 83,765 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Steris by 11.9% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 78,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,948,000 after buying an additional 8,333 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steris during the first quarter valued at $3,623,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steris by 10.6% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 87.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

