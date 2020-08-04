Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing therapies to treat the mitochondrial dysfunction associated with genetic mitochondrial diseases and many common age-related diseases. The company’s product pipeline includes Elamipretide, SBT-20 and SBT-272 which are in clinical stage. Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is based in Newton, Massachusetts. “

MITO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a report on Friday, May 8th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Nomura Securities lowered their target price on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.29.

NASDAQ MITO opened at $2.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.95. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $14.41.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Prosight Management LP bought a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics by 3,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. 2.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

