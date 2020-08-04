State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 11.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $3,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 41.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $130.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. Nasdaq Inc has a one year low of $71.66 and a one year high of $135.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.07.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $699.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.79 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 16.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.09.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total transaction of $297,992.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $131,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,026 shares of company stock valued at $1,325,472. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

