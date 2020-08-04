State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 9,904 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,904 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTR. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,468,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 120,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 41,274 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $437,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

VTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Ventas from $60.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Ventas from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Ventas from $50.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.53.

VTR stock opened at $37.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.68 and a 200-day moving average of $39.94. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $75.40.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.85 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 19.80%. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

