State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 6,766 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,766 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. American National Bank grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 27.7% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 5,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 27.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 26,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 60.9% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 450.9% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 68,920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 56,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Scotiabank lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 11th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.32.

LYB stock opened at $62.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.36. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $98.91. The company has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.53.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

