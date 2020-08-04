State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 3,143 Shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $3,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TIF. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 236.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 310.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tiffany & Co. alerts:

Tiffany & Co. stock opened at $125.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Tiffany & Co. has a 1-year low of $78.60 and a 1-year high of $134.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.86 and its 200 day moving average is $127.23.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.97 million. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 8.83%. Tiffany & Co.’s revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Several research firms have commented on TIF. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tiffany & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.76.

Tiffany & Co. Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF).

Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.