State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 30,753 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 402,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,753 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Amcor were worth $4,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 228.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 175.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd bought a new stake in Amcor in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Amcor in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amcor by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 10,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the period. 30.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

NYSE:AMCR opened at $10.44 on Tuesday. Amcor plc has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $11.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

